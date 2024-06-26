Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Stock Price Down 28.5%

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) dropped 28.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.
Exail Technologies Company Profile
Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
