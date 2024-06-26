Exchange Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exchange Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 385.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 1,703,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
