Exchange Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exchange Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 385.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 1,703,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.