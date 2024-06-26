Exchange Bank Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exchange Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 169.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 2,536,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,840,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.