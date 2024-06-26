Exchange Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exchange Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.