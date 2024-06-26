Exchange Bank Sells 15,247 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

