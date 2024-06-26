F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Declares GBX 3.60 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON FCIT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,014 ($12.86). The stock had a trading volume of 577,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 12.85. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,058 ($13.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,009.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 984.57. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.07) per share, with a total value of £988.80 ($1,254.34). Insiders have bought a total of 108 shares of company stock valued at $110,760 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

