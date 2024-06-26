Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Trimmed by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $598,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 251,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 64,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.