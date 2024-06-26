Financial Analysis: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) & American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 27.91% 20.70% 18.46% American Battery Technology N/A -41.26% -31.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Battery Technology has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and American Battery Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $286.24 million 7.10 $74.55 million $13.98 25.45 American Battery Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats American Battery Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers. In addition, it has various royalty interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

