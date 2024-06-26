Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,332,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,357,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 6.15% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 398,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,795. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

