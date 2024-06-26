Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 968.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,085 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 2,942,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

