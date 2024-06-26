Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

