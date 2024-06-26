Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
