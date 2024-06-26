First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 193.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $216.89. 382,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

