First Bancorp Inc ME Has $236,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after buying an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. 4,100,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,309. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

