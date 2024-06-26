First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 152 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,044,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.43. The stock had a trading volume of 280,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

