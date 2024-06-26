First Financial Corp IN Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,641. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

