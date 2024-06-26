First Financial Corp IN Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. 1,809,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

