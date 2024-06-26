First Financial Corp IN Has $949,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 190.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Exchange Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 36,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 213.2% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 188.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock valued at $949,751,461 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,559. The company has a market cap of $549.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.