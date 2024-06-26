First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Financial makes up approximately 14.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 6.24% of First Financial worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF remained flat at $35.15 on Wednesday. 10,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,678. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). First Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

