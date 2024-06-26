First Financial Corp IN Sells 247 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.09. 641,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,823. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

