First Financial Corp IN Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.50. The stock had a trading volume of 432,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

