First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $212.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

