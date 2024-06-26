First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.64. 4,689,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

