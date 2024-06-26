First National Corp MA ADV Sells 405 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 640,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 552,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

