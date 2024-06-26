First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Reduced by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

