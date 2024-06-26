First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 85,473 shares.The stock last traded at $116.20 and had previously closed at $117.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

