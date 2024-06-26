First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.51. 3,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

