First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.45

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 186389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

