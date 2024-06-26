FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.