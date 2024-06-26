Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 869,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

