Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 418.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 919,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 99,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 8,609,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,609,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

