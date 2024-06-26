Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.21. 416,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

