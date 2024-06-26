Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $6.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $200.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,750,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,770,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day moving average is $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

