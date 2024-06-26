Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $51.08 on Wednesday. 501,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

