Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 3,826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

