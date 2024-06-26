Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38. 18,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 31,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
