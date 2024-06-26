FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.64 and last traded at $128.43. 541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.19.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

