Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 4.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.67. 717,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,376,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

