Foundation Mastercard Sells 111,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total transaction of $47,512,280.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

MA opened at $455.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.17 and its 200 day moving average is $452.78. The stock has a market cap of $423.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.