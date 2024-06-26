Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
F5 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of F5 stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.53. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
