Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.68 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.