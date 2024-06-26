Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.68 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
