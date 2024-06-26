FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Shares Acquired by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 8,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

