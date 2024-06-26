FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,549 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of FTAI Aviation worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 1,345,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

