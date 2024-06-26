FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Up 6.8%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 429,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,008,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.35.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 53.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

