F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. 5,758,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,106. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

