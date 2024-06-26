F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 10,155 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for 4.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. 5,282,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,515. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

