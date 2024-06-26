F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 296,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

