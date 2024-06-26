F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 19,821,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,709,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

