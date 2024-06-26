Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Up 2%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 1,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Gafisa Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.
Gafisa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.0112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.37%.
Gafisa Company Profile
Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
