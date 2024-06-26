Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of GH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.55 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 1.009901 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Gamehost Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.